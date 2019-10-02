The Latest: Leaders face off in Montreal debate

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh arrived first, shaking hands with supporters, just as Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer did when he stepped off his bus a few minutes later.

Speaking to a TVA reporter, Scheer said he planned to bring to the stage his party's positive message about plans to help Quebec, adding he was looking forward to having a real debate.

Members of the crowd serenaded Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet with a rendition, mostly in English, of "O Canada" when he walked off his tour bus.

Blanchet sounded a different note inside, saying he felt "dangerously good" about the evening's debate.

Trudeau arrived last and said he was ready to talk about how his government has delivered for Canadians and what his party would do for Canadians and Quebecers if re-elected to govern.

Green Leader Elizabeth May was not invited to tonight's debate and tweeted her displeasure, saying organizer TVA "fails to offer the full picture that voters are facing" and calling out other parties for not speaking up.

The debate begins at 8 p.m.

By The Canadian Press