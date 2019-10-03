Andrew Scheer gets personal about abortion

OTTAWA — Andrew Scheer says he is personally against abortion, but promised a Conservative government under his leadership would not reopen the debate.

His political rivals pushed the Conservative leader to clarify his stance on abortion at the French-language debate hosted by private television network TVA on Wednesday night, demanding to know whether he is personally in favour of women having the right to choose.

Scheer didn't answer the question about his personal views on stage, and he has evaded such questions since before the election campaign began.

Now Scheer says he has always been "open and consistent" about his personal views and that he is "pro-life."