Hamilton school boards plan for possible support staff strike

So far, schools have remained open, but some boards say that could change Monday. The Grand Erie District School Board, the Waterloo Catholic District School Board and York Region District School Board have said escalated job action could lead to school closures.

This week, the work-to-rule campaign has meant a withdrawal of some services.

The Hamilton public school board has cancelled permits held by external groups to rent elementary and secondary school facilities in the evenings and on weekends because of "health and safety" concerns.

Hamilton Basketball Association practices were supposed to start this coming Monday but have been postponed a week as the group only uses public school gyms, and their permits were cancelled for next week, said president Dan Edwards. Practice is now supposed to start after Thanksgiving, with games set to begin Oct. 19.

"That's our hope," he said. "We're certainly concerned and aware that sometimes these things run a little bit longer than that."

The Flamborough Fire Basketball Association is affected by the loss, but vice-president Paul Robertson said they've been able to ensure all teams still get the same amount of practice time as some don't start practising until November, and they still have access to Catholic school facilities.

"We've been able to make it work for now," Robertson said. "If this goes into November, then we'll be scrambling a little bit more and some teams may lose practice slots."

npaddon@thespec.com

905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec

With files from The Canadian Press

