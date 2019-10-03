Hamilton school boards plan for possible support staff strike

Local school boards are working on contingency plans for next week as education support staff are poised to hit the picket lines Monday.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 education workers in Ontario, gave the required five-day strike notice Wednesday, leaving Hamilton public and Catholic school board staff deciding next steps.
The public board is considering sending 120 non-unionized staff — from principals and vice-principals, to superintendents and the director — into schools to handle tasks like sweeping and cleaning classrooms, maintaining washrooms and unlocking buildings.
"We're conducting a risk assessment in looking at all options of ensuring that our schools continue to remain open for as long as possible in the event that a strike takes place," said chair Alex Johnstone, noting the board hopes to have more details Thursday.
Staff would be taken away from their current jobs and undergo training for the roles. "If the risk is too great, we would need to close the schools due to health and safety," she said.
Catholic chair Pat Daly said the board expects to post information on its website Friday or Saturday about "the operation of our schools on Monday."
The news of the possible strike comes days after education workers started a work-to-rule campaign after contract talks broke down over the weekend.
At Hamilton's public school board, the union represents approximately 500 caretakers and maintenance workers, while at the Catholic board, CUPE members include school and board office secretaries, educational assistants, early-childhood educators, child and youth workers, social workers, speech language pathologists, psychometrists and IT staff.
At École secondaire Georges-P.-Vanier, custodial and maintenance staff are affected.
So far, schools have remained open, but some boards say that could change Monday. The Grand Erie District School Board, the Waterloo Catholic District School Board and York Region District School Board have said escalated job action could lead to school closures.
This week, the work-to-rule campaign has meant a withdrawal of some services.
The Hamilton public school board has cancelled permits held by external groups to rent elementary and secondary school facilities in the evenings and on weekends because of "health and safety" concerns.
Hamilton Basketball Association practices were supposed to start this coming Monday but have been postponed a week as the group only uses public school gyms, and their permits were cancelled for next week, said president Dan Edwards. Practice is now supposed to start after Thanksgiving, with games set to begin Oct. 19.
"That's our hope," he said. "We're certainly concerned and aware that sometimes these things run a little bit longer than that."
The Flamborough Fire Basketball Association is affected by the loss, but vice-president Paul Robertson said they've been able to ensure all teams still get the same amount of practice time as some don't start practising until November, and they still have access to Catholic school facilities.
"We've been able to make it work for now," Robertson said. "If this goes into November, then we'll be scrambling a little bit more and some teams may lose practice slots."
npaddon@thespec.com
905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec
With files from The Canadian Press
905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec
With files from The Canadian Press
