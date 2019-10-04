Hamilton public school board plans to cancel programs if staff strike next week

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board said schools will remain open, but EarlyON Child and Family Centres, licensed before- and after-school care and recreation programs will all be cancelled if 55,000 Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) workers strike.
"We are working to keep our schools open because we realize how significant of an impact closing our schools would have on our students and families," said public board chair Alex Johnstone. "That said, we are asking parents to have alternate child-care plans in place in the event that we do need to ultimately close our schools due to health and safety."
The Catholic board, where CUPE represents secretaries, educational assistants and early-childhood educators, expects to share information about its plans Friday or Saturday.
The union will return to the bargaining table with the province and school boards Friday for talks over the weekend.
If a deal can't be reached by Monday, HWDSB school doors will open 15 minutes before the bell and close 15 minutes after it rings at the end of the day. Early Learning and Child Care centres for kids under four years old will remain open, but only during school hours.
If the 500 caretakers and maintenance workers CUPE represents at the public board strike, the board will send 120 non-unionized staff, including the director of education, superintendents, managers, principals and vice-principals, into schools to clean classrooms and washrooms and unlock doors. Facilities managers will handle water testing and system flushing at rural schools, she said.
The non-union staff are undergoing training in case the job action escalates from the current work-to-rule.
Wesley, a social services non-profit, offers before- and after-school care, recreation programs and EarlyON Child and Family Centres at six public schools, said Denise Scott, senior director of children, youth and family services.
The organization continues to meet about next steps but is concerned about the impact of the possible cancellations, she said, adding families are encouraged to access EarlyON programs Wesley runs outside of schools if the strike happens.
"Any of this information is subject to change, so we're watching ... very closely because at any point we may kind of need to shift what we're thinking is going to happen," she said.
YWCA Hamilton director of operations Medora Uppal said Thursday that her organization is figuring out how to manage the situation, which will present challenges for families who rely on before- and after-school care. "Many of the families we see don't have other options."
The organization is looking at the possibility of moving their programs, which operate in six public schools, to different locations. They hope to have more information Friday.
"There's lots of questions at this point," she said.
YMCA of Hamilton/Burlington/Brantford has 1,500 kids enrolled in before- and after-school care located in HWDSB facilities, said Kyla Kumar, vice-president of marketing and communications.
At this point, they are working to understand the impact, she said.
Marni Flaherty, CEO of Today's Family Early Learning and Child Care, said her organization also has facilities outside of schools and is working to figure out ways to help, but they are hopeful the situation will be settled before then.
"We're wanting to not panic because perhaps this is going to be resolved by Monday and then it will be business as usual," she said.
npaddon@thespec.com
905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec
