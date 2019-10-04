Marijuana Party hopeful misses deadline

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A Newfoundland beekeeper who intended to run as a Marijuana Party candidate in this month's federal election had his hopes dashed when he realized too late that he was missing necessary paperwork.

Brendan Quinlan of Holyrood, N.L., says a miscommunication about paperwork Elections Canada needed to make his candidacy official left him scrambling at the last minute, and he missed the Sept. 30 deadline.

Quinlan says he believes the odds are stacked against inexperienced candidates with little financial and volunteer support who are running for small parties.

He says he learned from the experience and he plans to run as a candidate in Newfoundland and Labrador's Avalon district in the next federal election.