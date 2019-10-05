Canadians remain engaged and connected to print media

The strongest print readers are baby boomers, while millennials prefer to read news on their phones. However, millennials also read their news in print.

“Given heightened levels of global mistrust, there is a clear and continued affinity for reliable reporting,” said Bob Cox, chair of News Media Canada. “Newspapers continue to be the go-to source for credible, trusted, and independent news, in both print and digital formats.”

Newspapers aren’t just a trusted source for news, it turns out that print newspaper ads are the most effective and engaging form of advertising. New research, funded by the Department of Canadian Heritage, found that print newspapers come out on top for ad engagement with Canadians. The 2019 study, also conducted by Totum Research on behalf of News Media Canada, found that the print newspaper ads engage Canadians at a rate nearly two times higher than other media formats, including television, radio, digital newspapers, magazines, social media and online searches.

Also conducted in February, this study was set up in a similar way to the Newspapers 24/7 one: 800 online interviews took place across all provinces. Respondents were asked to rate 10 different types of media, including newspaper both digital and print, television, radio, magazines, social media and online search. They were measured on 16 different engagement characteristics.

Levson said the characteristics fell into three different buckets: general engagement, news engagement and advertising engagement. Print newspapers came out on top in all three areas.

“Print newspapers requires the readers’ full attention,” said Levson regarding its high engagement level, noting that people’s attention can often be shared with other tasks or things when they’re consuming television or radio. “In a newspaper, ads become a part of the content they’re consuming and, like the stories they are reading, the ads provide information.”

Levson said despite the fact that there is more advertising than ever, people still turn to trusted newspapers when it comes to engaging in not just news, but advertising. Canadians expect to see ads in newspapers, as it’s known to be part of the content.

“They’re not being interrupted while watching a show they like, they know the ad is going to be there,” she said, adding that if people are annoyed by an ad, they’re not going to engage with it and it loses its effectiveness.

“With the sheer volume of ads Canadians see each day, we know that having an engaged audience is crucial for advertising to break through and drive action,” said John Hinds, president and CEO of News Media Canada. “Our research demonstrates that Canadians are paying attention to newspaper ads, likely because of their trusted environment.”

The results aren't overly surprising to those working in the industry, said Levson.

"The data supports what we know already. We ask these questions year after year, and you don't see much difference. People are still turning to their newspapers," she said. "And despite new ways to advertise, newspapers still hold their own."