Canadians remain engaged and connected to print media

Canadian adults of all ages continue to turn to newspapers, both in print and online, as a trusted source for news and as a way to engage with advertising.
That was the clear message out of two studies conducted earlier this year by News Media Canada with Totum Research.
“You hear it a lot, ‘Nobody reads newspapers anymore,’ but the research clearly goes against that,” said Kelly Levson, director of marketing and research with News Media Canada.
In the five studies on the readership habits of Canadians that the organization — the voice of the print and digital media industry in Canada that represents hundreds of titles across Canada — has conducted since 2012, the data has shown that newspaper readership, in any format, has gone up.
In 2012, the Newspapers 24/7 study found 85 per cent of Canadians read newspapers, while the 2019 study found that number had increased to 88 per cent.
Conducted in February 2019, the study was designed to explore how Canadians read daily and community newspaper content. With 800 online interviews conducted across all provinces, in both English and French, participants represented adults from a variety of age groups.
“People continue to read news; they are just doing it a little differently,” said Levson. In the 2012 study, print newspapers were the dominant source for readers. In 2019, print remains a component, but readers are also accessing news on their computers, tablets and mobile devices.
The results show that digital access to news only increases readership.
“Both print and digital newspaper sources play a unique and distinct role in the lives of Canadians,” said Claude Heimann, president of Totum Research. “Readers start their day with the comprehensive and in-depth reporting of a print newspaper, and stay up-to-date on breaking news with digital as the day progresses.”
The strongest print readers are baby boomers, while millennials prefer to read news on their phones. However, millennials also read their news in print.
“Given heightened levels of global mistrust, there is a clear and continued affinity for reliable reporting,” said Bob Cox, chair of News Media Canada. “Newspapers continue to be the go-to source for credible, trusted, and independent news, in both print and digital formats.”
Newspapers aren’t just a trusted source for news, it turns out that print newspaper ads are the most effective and engaging form of advertising. New research, funded by the Department of Canadian Heritage, found that print newspapers come out on top for ad engagement with Canadians. The 2019 study, also conducted by Totum Research on behalf of News Media Canada, found that the print newspaper ads engage Canadians at a rate nearly two times higher than other media formats, including television, radio, digital newspapers, magazines, social media and online searches.
Also conducted in February, this study was set up in a similar way to the Newspapers 24/7 one: 800 online interviews took place across all provinces. Respondents were asked to rate 10 different types of media, including newspaper both digital and print, television, radio, magazines, social media and online search. They were measured on 16 different engagement characteristics.
Levson said the characteristics fell into three different buckets: general engagement, news engagement and advertising engagement. Print newspapers came out on top in all three areas.
“Print newspapers requires the readers’ full attention,” said Levson regarding its high engagement level, noting that people’s attention can often be shared with other tasks or things when they’re consuming television or radio. “In a newspaper, ads become a part of the content they’re consuming and, like the stories they are reading, the ads provide information.”
Levson said despite the fact that there is more advertising than ever, people still turn to trusted newspapers when it comes to engaging in not just news, but advertising. Canadians expect to see ads in newspapers, as it’s known to be part of the content.
“They’re not being interrupted while watching a show they like, they know the ad is going to be there,” she said, adding that if people are annoyed by an ad, they’re not going to engage with it and it loses its effectiveness.
“With the sheer volume of ads Canadians see each day, we know that having an engaged audience is crucial for advertising to break through and drive action,” said John Hinds, president and CEO of News Media Canada. “Our research demonstrates that Canadians are paying attention to newspaper ads, likely because of their trusted environment.”
The results aren't overly surprising to those working in the industry, said Levson.
"The data supports what we know already. We ask these questions year after year, and you don't see much difference. People are still turning to their newspapers," she said. "And despite new ways to advertise, newspapers still hold their own."
