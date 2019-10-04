The city manager recruitment committee was composed of councillors Maria Pearson, Lloyd Ferguson, Chad Collins and Sam Merulla, along with Mayor Fred Eisenberger. Councillors John Paul Danko and Maureen Wilson sat in both meetings held in Niagara.

Merulla said at the time that the White Oaks meeting was a “highly private and confidential interview process with candidates applying in confidence.” He said candidates are already employed and they didn’t want to risk their current job by interviewing for Hamilton’s city manager position.

He said the city lost a female candidate because of the “negative press.”

The city eventually selected Janette Smith, who worked for 30 years for the Peel Region municipality, for Hamilton’s top bureaucratic job.

The city stated there was a “breakdown in communication” among the city, its recruitment firm and the resorts’ staff in providing information to the public.

But Dube found that holding the two February committee meetings almost 60 kms from Hamilton didn’t violate the Municipal Act. He stated in his decision that the city was avoiding city manager candidates from being deterred from the position due to media attention, while also attracting the best candidates possible.

He also found there is no legal requirement for Hamilton council meetings to be conducted within the city limits. Critics of the city stated the Niagara meetings violated Section 236 of the Municipal Act that states municipal council should “keep its public offices within the municipality or an adjacent municipality at a place set out in the municipality’s procedure bylaw.”

Dube made three recommendations for council to consider and approve, including making sure all councillors are “vigilant” in preserving the open meetings rule and that the city’s procedural bylaw is followed; that the public is granted access to its meetings; and to update its procedural bylaw.

The city is required, stated Dube, to pass a resolution stating how it intends to respond to the recommendations.

Dube said his office received 77 complaints about the two meetings, a record number of applications that he has investigated to date.

The Ombudsman has now investigated five incidents of closed meetings in Hamilton this year.