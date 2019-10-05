Tech CEOs call for action on digital economy

Ian Rae, CEO of Montreal big-data firm CloudOps, said his engineers receive unsolicited job offers, usually with big salaries and mostly from U.S. tech firms.

"We need to be thinking in Canada about the future economy and the fact that the globe seems to be in this enormous shift towards the globalized digital economy," said Rae.

He said deep-pocketed foreign investors have also had their eyes on Canadian firms with potential. The risk, he said, is that these companies are bought out before they can grow and generate wealth and employment returns in Canada.

"A lot of these U.S. companies are cherry-picking Canadian scale-ups before they scale up, so that the ultimate net benefit tends to flow outside of the Canadian economy," Rae said.

Tech CEOs have said the Liberal government's efforts in recent years to support high-growth firms have offered little for emerging scale-up companies that have already outgrown the start-up phase.

David Ross, CEO of Ross Video, said a recent study by the University of Toronto found that Canada was an international laggard when it came to scaling up private firms to the billion-dollar mark, companies also known as unicorns.

The study showed Canada was last among the 36 advanced economies of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

"The situation is so bad that even if we were to create four times as many unicorns, we would still be in last place," said the study from the university's Impact Centre.

Ross, whose Ottawa information and communications technology company has 650 employees, said the performance "should be a bit of a crisis for our politicians."

"Canada should be more than rocks, trees and oil," Ross said.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was asked Friday about the concerns of tech CEOs and his plan for the innovation economy.

Scheer, who has yet to release his party's platform, said he has met with people in the high-tech industry, start-up companies and those responsible for helping Canadian firms grow.

"They're often very frustrated that (Liberal Leader) Justin Trudeau seems to be focused on the big, giant international companies while ignoring the great stories that we have here at home," said Scheer, who added his party will have more to announce on the issue, such as addressing regulatory burdens.

After taking office in 2015, the Trudeau government introduced major policies in an effort to boost innovation with an aim to generate long-term growth and lots of jobs.

Among the measures, it dedicated $950 million worth of public funding towards five tech "superclusters," created a $100-million program to make the federal government a bigger customer of domestic firms' innovative products and took steps to entice foreign, high-level talent to move to Canada. It also committed $125 million to launch a national artificial intelligence strategy.

Benjamin Bergen, executive director of the council, said "all political parties, regardless of which political stripe you come from, need to address this issue."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2019.

By Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press