Hamilton Catholic board re-evaluates bus routes amid future increase to transportation services

The Hamilton Catholic school board is re-evaluating bus routes to see where it can alter services in an effort to be more cost effective.

According to a report presented to trustees, the board was alerted to a bus driver shortage and the future increase in bus operating agreements in June. Board chair Pat Daly explained that while the current agreement remains in effect until August 2021, the board will need to find a way to cut costs.

“The projections are a minimum of $3-million increase if the level of service stayed the same and obviously our funding would not (go up) anywhere near to cover that amount so there is a need to reduce,” said Daly.

There are current more than a dozen bus routes that are short drivers, meaning there is a need to double up. More than 500 Catholic students are impacted by this shortage, which results in delays.

In an attempt to help with the challenges, the board's governance committee approved another bus operator, Student Transport Canada (STC), as well as provided 12 more buses.

One area under review is busing by exemption, which allows kindergarten students who live less than 1.2 km from school and students in grades 1 to 8 who live 1.6 km to take the bus due to a lack of safe walking routes may no longer qualify for busing.

Both the Catholic and public boards have been working with the Hamilton-Wentworth Student Transportation Services to see where exemption routes can be dissolved.

“The administration undertook the comprehensive review of transportation eligibility,” said Vince Ramelli, manager of real estate, community partnerships and transportation. “These students would typically not be eligible for busing, however (have) been based on lack of infrastructure or safety challenges."

Ramelli explained that the neighbourhoods involved were reassessed to their current walkability, which included continuous sidewalks and traffic volume and it was found that with the community growth, those students — approximately 1,100 attending 30 schools — would be able to travel themselves.

The review also found areas where crossing guards may be added.