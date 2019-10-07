Liberals more combative on fed-prov relations

Champagne said some of the delays in provinces' designating their priority projects for federal funding have been "normal," the result of new governments being elected in a number of provinces. But other delays, he said, are "beyond what I think is normal."

A news release issued by the Liberal campaign just prior to last weekend's release of the platform put it more bluntly. It accused Doug Ford's conservative government in Ontario of wasting two construction seasons "by putting slogans before substance and by looking for political wins where they should have been working to get shovels in the ground."

The Trudeau government has allocated $180 billion over 12 years for infrastructure projects. Infrastructure Canada's website shows wide variation among the provinces in designating projects eligible for their shares of the second instalment of that federal funding.

For instance, Alberta and British Columbia have already approved projects worth some 60 per cent of their shares of the funds, Quebec about 35 per cent, Ontario about 10 per cent and Manitoba less than 10 per cent.

On internal trade, the federal government has the constitutional power to ensure that goods travel freely from one province to another — a power it has been urged to use by those eager to knock down barriers to free trade across the country.

Liberal insiders say the platform's threat to "actively assert federal jurisdiction" does not necessarily mean a re-elected Trudeau government would resort to its constitutional power. Rather, it's meant to convey how serious the Liberals are about tackling the problem.

It may also refer to the Liberals' intention of doing what they can to remove trade barriers that are solely within the purview of the federal government, in hopes of shaming provinces into following suit. That approach was used last April when the government introduced legislation to remove the requirement that alcohol moving from one province to another go through a provincial liquor authority.

"For too long, Canadians have been frustrated by the restrictions on the transportation of Canadian beer, wine and spirits between provinces and territories," Dominic LeBlanc, the intergovernmental affairs minister, said at the time.

"This legislation will remove the only remaining federal barrier to trade on alcohol and the onus will be on provincial and territorial governments to change their own regulations, paving the way for direct-to-consumer alcohol sales from across Canada."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2019.

By Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press