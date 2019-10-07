ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL: Where the Flamborough-Glanbrook candidates are this week (Oct. 7-13)

Event date and time: Monday, Oct. 7 from 4 until 6 p.m.

Federal Flamborough-Glanbrook NDP candidate Allison Cillis is knocking on doors in Hannon.

Location and Venue: Hannon

Event date and time: Monday, Oct.7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative incumbent David Sweet will be knocking on doors and talking to voters in Carlisle.

Location and Venue: Carlisle

Event date and time: Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing will be knocking on doors in Waterdown.

Location and Venue: Waterdown

Event date and time: Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 1 until 4 p.m.

Hosted by the Flamborough Review, in partnership with the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce, the debate offers an opportunity for Flamborough-Glanbrook voters to hear from federal candidates vying for their vote on Oct. 21. Conservative incumbent David Sweet, Green candidate Janet Errygers, Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing, NDP candidate Allison Cillis and People's Party of Canada candidate David Tilden have confirmed their attendance.

Location and Venue: 7 Innovation Dr., Waterdown (Hamilton Technology Centre)

Event date and time: Tuesday, Oct. 8 form 7 until 9 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing will take part in a youth canvass with McMaster University students.

Location and Venue: Flamborough-Glanbrook riding

Event date and time: Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 4 until 6 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook federal NDP candidate Allison Cillis knocks on doors in Upper Stoney Creek.

Location and Venue: Upper Stoney Creek

Event date and time: Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

All Candidates Meeting

Flamborough-Glanbrook candidates, including Conservative incumbent David Sweet, Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing and NDP candidate Allison Cillis, will be participating in an All Candidates Meeting in Mount Hope.

Location and Venue: Villages of Glancaster, 1000 Silverbirch Blvd., Mount Hope

Event date and time: Wednesday, Oct. 9 starting at 6:30 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing will be knocking on doors in Hamilton Mountain.

Location and Venue: Hamilton Mountain

Event date and time: Thursday, Oct. 10 from 1 until 8 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative incumbent David Sweet will be door-knocking in Binbrook.

Location and Venue: Binbrook

Event date and time: Thursday, Oct. 10 from 5 until 7 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing is knocking on doors in Upper Stoney Creek.

Location and Venue: Upper Stoney Creek

Event date and time: Friday, Oct. 11 from 1 until 8 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative incumbent David Sweet mans a tent at the Rockton World's Fair. Meet with Sweet and ask the candidate questions, get voting information, take a lawn sign and enter a draw.

Location and Venue: 812 Old Hwy. 8, Flamborough (Rockton Fairgrounds)

Event date and time: October 11-14 during fair hours

Flamborough-Glanbrook federal NDP candidate Allison Cillis campaigns in Binbrook.

Location and Venue: Binbrook

Event date and time: Friday, Oct. 11 from 4:30 until 8 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook federal NDP candidate Allison Cillis knocks on doors in Waterdown.

Location and Venue: Waterdown

Event date and time: Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing is knocking on doors and getting the vote for advanced polls from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 1 until 4 p.m.

Location and Venue: Waterdown

Event date and time: Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing is out knocking on doors and getting out the vote for advanced polls on Hamilton Mountain.

Location and Venue: Hamilton Mountain

Event date and time: Sunday, Oct. 13 from 1 until 4 p.m.

