Police investigating social media threat against Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board

Hamilton police are investigating a threat against the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board sent overnight on social media.
The threat didn't mention a specific school, so police have not taken any actions at individual schools, said Const. Jerome Stewart.
He wouldn't specify the details of the threat, but noted that "it did threaten violence."
Police are trying to determine who is responsible, he said.
The threat was sent using an unspecified social media platform and was directed at the school board.
The threat is under investigation by the criminal investigations branch. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mike Hall at 905-546-3873.
noreilly@thespec.com
905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec
