UPDATE: Social media threat against HWCDSB not related to Churchill school stabbing

Hamilton police have confirmed a threat against the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board, sent overnight on social media on Monday, was not related to a fatal stabbing that happened outside Sir Winston Churchill school Monday afternoon.
The threat didn't mention a specific school, so police have not taken any actions at individual schools, said Const. Jerome Stewart.
He wouldn't specify the details of the threat, but noted that "it did threaten violence."
Police are trying to determine who is responsible, he said.
In the unrelated incident, a 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death outside of Churchill, a public secondary school in the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, on Oct. 7. An 18-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, both from Hamilton, will be charged with first degree murder in the city's 9th homicide of 2019.
The threat to the Catholic board was sent using an unspecified social media platform and was directed at the school board. It is under investigation by the criminal investigations branch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mike Hall at 905-546-3873.
