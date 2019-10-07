Rebel, True North win right to attend election debate

True North said in the documents that the lack of "meaningful feedback" and transparency in the process, combined with the absence of avenues to appeal, make the commission's decision arbitrary and unreasonable.

It also alleged the decision amounts to "an attempt by the current government to censor and silence media outlets that have provided a platform for Canadians with views inconsistent with its mandate."

The organizations said the two debates put on by the commission are particularly important because they are the only ones Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take part in during the federal election campaign.

Lawyers for the commission argued Monday there was no harm because the two organizations could nonetheless report on the event by watching it live online or on television.

"There's nothing preventing these groups from reporting on the debates," Ewa Krajewska argued.

While Rebel and True North would not get a chance to ask questions of the leaders after the debate, "they do not have a legal right or entitlement to that opportunity," she said.

The commission relied on the ethical standards laid out by the Canadian Association of Journalists in distinguishing between media outlets whose editorial boards and columnists may take a position or endorse candidates — but their reporters do not — and outlets that advocate and fundraise for specific political outcomes, she added.

Krajewska said two other applicants had been denied accreditation on the basis of advocacy and one on the grounds that they were not a practising journalist.

Two Rebel staff members, political commentator David Menzies and reporter Keean Bexte, had applied to cover the debate. Journalist Andrew Lawton, who is a fellow with True North, had also sought accreditation.

Lawton said late last month he had been barred from a public Liberal party event in Thunder Bay, Ont., and had subsequently received an apology from the party.

He also made headlines last year while running as a Progressive Conservative candidate in Ontario's provincial election.

Lawton came under fire then for past comments critics described as misogynistic, racist and homophobic, which he blamed on a years-long struggle with an unspecified mental illness.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2019.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version had an incorrect date for the next French-language leaders' debate.

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press