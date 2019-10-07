Federal leadership debate Bingo: Do you want to play?

Want to have some fun during the federal leadership debate Monday evening?
Tune in to the federal leaders’ debate October 7 at 7 p.m. When a party leader says one of the following words, place a marker on the square. The first member of your family or group of friends to shout BINGO after forming a row — horizontal, vertical, or diagonal — earns bragging rights.
Here are your Bingo cards. Pick one:
Want to have some fun during the federal leadership debate Monday evening?
Tune in to the federal leaders’ debate October 7 at 7 p.m. When a party leader says one of the following words, place a marker on the square. The first member of your family or group of friends to shout BINGO after forming a row — horizontal, vertical, or diagonal — earns bragging rights.
Here are your Bingo cards. Pick one:
Want to have some fun during the federal leadership debate Monday evening?
Tune in to the federal leaders’ debate October 7 at 7 p.m. When a party leader says one of the following words, place a marker on the square. The first member of your family or group of friends to shout BINGO after forming a row — horizontal, vertical, or diagonal — earns bragging rights.
Here are your Bingo cards. Pick one: