Bus driver shortages causing long delays in Flamborough

In an interview, Tut said challenges on some routes remain, the transportation consortium is continuing to monitor the situation and working hard to address the issues.

“It seems to be, with the reports I get from parents, that it can vary from day to day,” Tut said of delays at Seaton, adding that delays can happen for a number of reasons in addition to driver shortages — including weather, traffic issues or accidents.

However, Tut said he understands the concerns of parents and said one of his priorities while running for the trustee position was a concrete plan to respond to bus shortages and the consortium is working on a plan to solve the issue prior to next September.

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board chairperson Alex Johnstone said both school boards are reviewing policies, and conducting a bell time study.

“We are working to have a permanent, full solution for next September,” she said, adding details will be announced in January.

She said the current shortage of 13 drivers, which has meant drivers have to ‘double’ routes, or complete a second route after their primary route is finished, is actually an improvement over previous years where shortages were as high as 20 or 25 drivers.

Still, as of last week, Johnstone said the average delay across the city was about 21 minutes. She said the board continues to recruit drivers, but the shortage is impacting boards across the province — the causes of which include low wages and short hours, as well as a lack of seniors interested in the positions.

For her part, Main said due to the number of children that rely on school buses in Ontario, proper compensation for drivers should be a priority, adding safety was a paramount concern during the delays — particularly in rural Flamborough.

“We don’t have neighbours — we’re on farms, so most kids are walking down a fairly long laneway to the road and then they’re standing and waiting,” she said. While she waited with her children during the delay and picked them up after school, not all parents have the ability to take off work and stay until the bus arrives.

Main said when she spoke to transportation services, she was told part of the delays issue is Seaton is the furthest school from downtown Hamilton — something she found incredibly irritating as many Flamborough students can’t get to school without a bus.

“I was like, “Excuse me? That doesn’t make a difference — if anything, we should have buses,’” she said. “In town a kilometre to school is not what a kilometre is in the country — especially crossing a major highway (in Highway 8).

“I get that we chose to be out in the country, but we should still get the same services as the city individuals do.”

Tut admitted the rural location of Seaton could play an issue in the delays.

“I think you can factor in is that sometimes what ends up happening, the delays that occur in the rural areas can just be by way of geography and traffic and whatnot,” he said of the location. “Maybe it does play a little bit of a factor, but it's not to say it is any different from any other issue that can occur.

“The routes might take a little longer and just the dynamic of the rural roads might factor in as well.”

Overall, Tut said the shortage is a difficult situation and he understands parental concerns.

“I have little kids as well and the last thing that you want is your child waiting out there in frigid temperatures and the bus is running late — for whatever reason,” he said. “It’s a work in progress, but it is a priority and we’re going to get it right.”