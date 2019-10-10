WATCH LIVE: The 2019 French Federal Leaders' Debate

The 2019 official debates are produced by the Canadian Debate Production Partnership, which is made up of CBC News, Radio-Canada, CTV News, Global News, Toronto Star and the Torstar chain, HuffPost Canada and HuffPost Québec, La Presse, Le Devoir and L’actualité.

You’ll be able to access the debate on TV, radio, digital and social platforms run by the partnership, as well as through our distribution partners OMNI Television, APTN, CPAC, Groupe Capitales Médias, Groupe V Média and Yahoo! Canada.

To reach the broadest cross-section of Canadians, the French-language debate will also be simultaneously translated and available in various language. Follow these links to watch the debate in:

Participation requirements

The leaders’ parties had to meet two out of three requirements set by the federal Leaders’ Debates Commission:

1) Representation in the current House of Commons by a member who was elected under that party’s banner;

2) A determination that the party intends to run candidates in at least 90 per cent of electoral districts;

3) The party’s candidates received at least 4 per cent of valid votes in the last election, or have a “legitimate chance” of winning seats, based on polling data and at the discretion of the debates commissioner.

All participation order in the debates will be decided by draw to ensure fairness.

Moderators

The moderators come from each of the media organizations in the Canadian Debate Production Partnership, and have experience in news or politics coverage.

The Oct. 10 French debate will be moderated by Patrice Roy (Radio-Canada), with the participation of Hélène Buzzetti (Le Devoir), Patricia Cloutier (Le Soleil), François Cardinal (La Presse), and Alec Castonguay (L'actualité).