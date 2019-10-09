What are the infrastructure priorities for the Flamborough-Glanbrook candidates?

“But we need to get our money in order before we can do any of these big projects the other candidates are promising.”

The NDP’s Allison Cillis said infrastructure is extremely important in Flamborough-Glanbrook, adding projects must be designed and built using sustainable performance criteria, factoring in environmental, economic and social costs, as well as maintenance and restoration.

“We know that our communities need better infrastructure — such as the bypass in Waterdown,” she said. “As a mom, I know first-hand how desperately we need a community centre in Binbrook.”

However, Cillis said it is also important to talk about human infrastructure — through programs like job creation, universal pharmacare, so people won’t have to choose between groceries and medication. She added child care is also an important issue in the riding, as there are not enough spaces.

“We believe … we need to continue to build sustainable infrastructure and that it not be just perceived as expensive, but sustainable investments in our community.”

Green party candidate Janet Errygers said one of the major issues in the riding is gridlock, something which is attributable to a lack of transit infrastructure.

“Municipalities need increased, reliable funding to ensure Canadians have access to public transit that is efficient, safe and carbon neutral,” she said. “Public passenger transport, including Hamilton’s LRT, is not meeting the needs of people living in rural areas — including Flamborough-Glanbrook.

Errygers said the Green party’s national transportation strategy is a blueprint for moving to zero-carbon ground transportation by 2040 and ensuring that all Canadians have access to reliable transportation at low prices.

“Municipalities will get guaranteed funding to improve and expand transit infrastructure under a Green government,” she said. “For us, this means expanding electric bus service to every corner of our rural riding.”

Meanwhile, Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing said there are two major infrastructure projects that need to be completed in the riding — the Waterdown bypass and a community centre in Binbrook.

She said the bypass project has been in the works for 30 years, and shows that better planning and better representatives in government that know the local issues are needed.

Stebbing said she would also like to see more funding for affordable housing — not only in Flamborough-Glanbrook, but Hamilton as a whole.

“Our government has already invested into projects like the Indwell one in downtown Hamilton and I want to see more projects like that one happen,” she said. “I’m going to use my skills as an advocate and my love of talking to people to find out what needs to be done and to get things done for you.”

David Sweet, the incumbent Conservative, highlighted his record of infrastructure funding for the riding to deal with gridlock, including improvements to Highway 403, upgrades to the Lakeshore West GO transit line and the GO Bus facility in Flamborough.

“Future Conservative governments promise to prioritize all critical infrastructure projects,” he said. “When you spend money on infrastructure that lasts for two or three or four generations, that’s good spending.”

He said projects such as the Highway 5 and 6 interchange, as well as improved parking at the Aldershot GO station are projects a Conservative government would look at in the future.

“All along you have to make sure that you participate with the provincial and municipal government,” he said. “We will continue to do that and make sure that we respect all levels of government, and make sure that we bring good infrastructure to Flamborough-Glanbrook, reduce gridlock, get you to work faster and get our goods from all our farmers to market, as well.”

