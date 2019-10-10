Company cellphones may cause new tax headache

But RSM has noticed that CRA audit teams have become much more zealous with business clients over the past 18 to 24 months.

"Their audit activities have increased quite a bit in frequency and they are becoming much more aggressive in their techniques," MacQueen says.

RSM Canada warned clients in September that CRA's auditors have been assuming all taxable supplies — which would include mobile phones — are subject to the maximum GST/HST rate (15 per cent).

RSM said CRA auditors have also been denying all claims for input tax credits, which can reduce how much GST or HST a company pays on supplies, unless there's sufficient documentation about commercial activity.

"When you use actual numbers, and reduce your tax owed by your input tax credits, it usually is reduced quite a bit," MacQueen says. "It's just a matter of providing the documentation that the CRA wants."

Emily Nielsen, founder and president of Nielsen IT Consulting Inc. in London, Ont., says she doesn't think her clients have an easy way to distinguish between personal and commercial phone usage.

"These are companies that have hundreds of devices and it's really difficult to manage," Nielsen says.

In that context, Nielsen says, it might be less costly in some cases to pay a higher tax rate demanded by CRA than to track the personal and commercial usage of their mobile phones.

"I think it's the CRA adding a lot more layers of bureaucracy to something that's already complex."

MacQueen says there are several factors that explain the CRA's more aggressive stance towards indirect taxation, which includes the federal goods and services tax (GST) and the harmonized sales tax (HST) charged in some provinces.

For one thing, he says, recent federal budgets have increased how much money the CRA has to spend on audits.

As a result, the CRA has hired hundreds of auditors with up-to-date technical skills.

"They're very well-versed in technology, and data-mining capabilities," MacQueen says.

A CRA spokesperson told The Canadian Press that despite the recent guidelines, "the non-compliance of reporting on the use of cellular phones by employers when necessary is considered an area of low-risk" for the agency.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2019.

By David Paddon, The Canadian Press