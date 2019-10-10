Hamilton wants transit, climate cash from next federal party in power

It would be “ideal” if all of Hamilton’s next MPs were from the party in power, said Mayor Fred Eisenberger.

The situation, which Hamilton had over 20 years ago when the majority of the city’s federal ridings were Liberal red, would go a long way toward providing the city’s wish list of funding needs.

“But it isn’t the be all and end all,” said Eisenberger, who refused to endorse a slate of candidates or party in the Oct. 21 federal election. “All (the MPs) should do is represent Hamilton, which is a major city. We will get our fair share one way or another.”

In the 1997 federal election Hamilton was painted red with Beth Phinney on Hamilton Mountain, Sheila Copps representing Hamilton East, Tony Valeri in Stoney Creek, Stan Keyes representing Hamilton West and John Bryden overseeing Wentworth-Burlington.

Hamilton currently has two Liberal incumbents, Bob Bratina representing Hamilton East-Stoney Creek, and Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas’s Filomena Tassi, who is also a cabinet minister. Hamilton Centre is represented by NDP incumbent David Christopherson, who is retiring, while Flamborough-Glanbrook is the bastion of Conservative incumbent David Sweet.

Despite the different political stripes of the city, Hamilton has seen a variety of funding from the current Liberal government with recent announcements of $2.6 million for the Ancaster Memorial Arts Centre, $220,000 to cover the costs of asylum claimants, another $1 million for female entrepreneur programs, funds for water and wastewater infrastructure, climate change funding and the potential for $372 million over 10 years for transit improvements.

Eisenberger and Hamilton council last month approved a top-five list of city needs that was sent to all of the city’s candidates and the leaders of the parties. In no particular order the requests include predictable funding tools for municipalities, modernizing the federal-municipality relationship, housing affordability and disaster mitigation, with an emphasis on climate change. The list closely follows what the Federation of Canadian Municipalities outlined in its wish list that was sent to the party leaders.

Eisenberger said specifically for Hamilton, the city would welcome enhancing the gas tax, which recently was doubled by the Liberals, funding for anti-hate programs — which the NDP has promised to provide — and extra funding for policing.

Eisenberger said he has seen a willingness by the current Liberal government to have a direct relationship with municipalities, and he encourages “other parties to do the same and even enhance it.”