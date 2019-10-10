Niagara politicians taking aim at cannabis farm concerns

"Those are significant agricultural assets that really make Niagara unique and it's something that makes Niagara different from other places in the entire world."

The town of Niagara-on-the-Lake has been working to delay efforts of a cannabis greenhouse operator to expand its facilities onto property designated for vegetables, tender fruit and grape production.

"It's just how to be smarter about protecting our agricultural assets and how can we be more prepared for the industry and advocate for change that we need as a municipality," Huson said.

She made a motion calling for development of a report summarizing what the workshop would entail, to be presented at a planning committee meeting for consideration.

West Lincoln Mayor Dave Bylsma called the workshop an excellent idea.

"Obviously, some municipalities are dealing with this from a reactive perspective. West Lincoln has tried to be a little bit more proactive," Byslma said.

Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop suggested including lawyers at the workshop who are familiar with the issues.

"There are some areas we have serious questions about, and I think there are serious limitations on what we can do," Redekop said. "It may give us some direction on what we should be lobbying the federal government about."

Huson said she previously tried to co-ordinate a meeting with federal and provincial government representatives who deal with cannabis production.

"There wasn't any response. I hope it wasn't a reluctance to participate, but it was almost like we hit a dead-end," she said.

Huson said she optimistically hopes the workshop can be organized within the next two to three months.

Allan.Benner@niagaradailies.com

905-225-1629 | @abenner1

Allan.Benner@niagaradailies.com

905-225-1629 | @abenner1