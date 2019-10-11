What's open and closed Thanksgiving Monday in Flamborough and beyond

Monday is Thanksgiving.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Hamilton this long weekend.

• The city’s administrative offices, including the Municipal Service Centre at 163 Dundas St. East in Waterdown, will be closed Oct. 14.

• For the most part, malls, retail and grocery stores are closed Monday.

• LCBO stores are closed, but select Beer Store locations will be open Thanksgiving Monday. They are mapped out below.

• There will be no recycling or garbage pickup Monday. Waste collection will take place on day later than scheduled, starting on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Confirm your collection date here.

• HSR is operating on a holiday schedule.

• DARTS, which is also operating holiday service hours, has cancelled its Monday trips with the exception of dialysis. Passengers who need to travel on Oct. 14 must make advance reservations, according to the city.

• Seniors centres, including Flamborough’s location at 163 Dundas St. East, are closed Monday.