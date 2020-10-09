What's open and closed this Thanksgiving in Flamborough and beyond

Happy Thanksgiving.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Flamborough and Hamilton this long weekend.

• The city’s administrative offices, including the Municipal Service Centre at 163 Dundas St. East in Waterdown, will be closed Oct. 12.

• For the most part, malls, retail and grocery stores are closed Monday.

• LCBO stores are closed, but select Beer Store locations will be open Thanksgiving Monday.

• There will be no recycling or garbage pickup Monday. Waste collection will take place on day later than scheduled, starting on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Confirm your collection date here.

• HSR is operating on a Sunday schedule on Oct. 12.

For emergencies involving road, water mains, sewer systems, public health and safety issues over the long weekend, call 905-546-2489.

WHAT'S ON?

