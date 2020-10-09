What's open and closed this Thanksgiving in Flamborough and beyond

Happy Thanksgiving.
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Flamborough and Hamilton this long weekend.
• The city’s administrative offices, including the Municipal Service Centre at 163 Dundas St. East in Waterdown, will be closed Oct. 12.
• For the most part, malls, retail and grocery stores are closed Monday.
• LCBO stores are closed, but select Beer Store locations will be open Thanksgiving Monday.
• There will be no recycling or garbage pickup Monday. Waste collection will take place on day later than scheduled, starting on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Confirm your collection date here.
• HSR is operating on a Sunday schedule on Oct. 12.
For emergencies involving road, water mains, sewer systems, public health and safety issues over the long weekend, call 905-546-2489.
Looking for something to keep busy this long weekend? Click here for a list of six things to do in Flamborough.
The traditional Thanksgiving Day open house at Hamilton fire stations is cancelled due to COVID-19.
If you're planning an outdoorsy weekend, keep an umbrella handy. Environment Canada is calling for a mixed bag from warm and sunny to cool and wet.
Remember, restrictions are in effect now that Ontario is in the second wave of COVID-19. Limits on social gatherings across Ontario, including Hamilton, are 10 people at an indoor event and 25 people at an outdoor event. This includes functions, parties, dinners, BBQs and wedding receptions held in private residences, parks, backyards.
Hamilton's medical officer of health is recommending people plan to celebrate Thanksgiving "with just their immediate household members."
