Rural and urban voters come together in Flamborough-Glanbrook

At the recent Cable 14/Hamilton Spectator candidates' debate, issues around agriculture were raised.

Errygers was asked about the impact the Green party's pledge on zero-emission public transit and banning the purchase of internal-combustion vehicles would have on Flamborough-Glanbrook.

She said the party will tackle emissions reductions in transportation through the use of sustainably produced biofuels where electric is not viable, such as with farming equipment.

Incumbent Sweet was asked about the Conservatives' position on climate change given the rural riding is the most reliant on farming and the environment.

Their plan focuses on research and innovation, clean technology and the ability to export that technology, he said.

The issue of reliable, high-speed internet also came up, with Stebbing saying the Liberals have been working to get broadband internet to rural communities.

"You do that by investing in these companies," she said. "When you do that, that's when you can call on them to reduce their rates."

Candidates touched on the issue of child care, with Cillis saying the riding does not have enough spaces.

She said the NDP plans to reduce rates "so people can afford to have their children."

On temporary foreign workers, Tilden from the PPC said he doesn't believe the jobs they're doing are unwanted by others.

"We need to get Canadians back to work and to limit the amount of these foreign workers," he said.

What they said: Quotes from candidates' debate

Allison Cillis (NDP)

On not being part of government:

"Just because I'm not in the majority, doesn't mean that I will be not fighting for what we need in Flamborough-Glanbrook. We know that there's major infrastructure that needs to be done ... But at the same time too, we need to be fighting for human infrastructure."

On poverty:

"I know that there are families that are spending unbelievably high amounts on rent, living in two bedroom homes with lots of children, and it's difficult. They're not able to afford the medications that they need. They're pill cutting, things like that."

David Tilden (PPC)

On "Canadian values":

"One of the things at risk is free speech. We saw this in Hamilton just the other day where we had an event and a grandmother was just trying to cross the street to attend the event and was stopped by mass protesters."

On temporary foreign workers:

"Right now we just feel that there's too many of these people being basically abused by corporations. They're paying them lower wages, they're not getting the benefit of the Canadian economy."

David Sweet (Conservative)

On U.S. Steel:

"We moved a motion twice at the industry committee ... that would have called for an entire investigation on the bankruptcy act as well as the creditors act and the Investment Canada Act ... Twice the Liberal majority on the industry committee voted that down."

On a Conservative government:

"For the 10 years, we were very responsible. We made sure that we navigated the country through the most significant recession in history since the Second World War, and we were responsible in our spending and responsible in the kind of restraint that we had."

Janet Errygers (Green)

On public transit:

" Public passenger transit , including Hamilton's LRT, is not meeting the needs of people living in rural areas such as Flamborough-Glanbrook."

On agriculture:

" I actually have a vision of a local food production economy in Hamilton where the farms in Flamborough-Glanbrook support the needs of the city. Currently we grow a lot of hay, a lot of sod, a lot of corn for cows, and I don't personally think that is a sustainable use of our productive agricultural land."

Jennifer Stebbing (Liberal)

On SNC-Lavalin:

"As a lawyer , I've read the decision myself, and while I agree that the ethics commissioner has cited the correct law, I don't believe that he's applied it correctly in that situation. If an MP is not allowed to advocate for jobs in their riding or Canadian jobs at all, I don't understand why they're in parliament."

On electoral reform:

" About one-third of people wanted nothing to happen, one-third wanted a ranked ballot and one-third wanted some kind of mixed-member proportional representation. The Liberals took the hard decision to make no change because there was no consensus among the Canadian people on that issue, and how could we impose a system on 66 per cent of people that did not want it."

