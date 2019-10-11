Two youths charged after online threats made to Hamilton school boards

Two Hamilton teens were arrested after schools in both the public and Catholic boards were targeted this week with online threats — prompting police to issue a public warning: there are serious consequences.

The latest came Wednesday morning (Oct. 9) just after 7 a.m.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board called police after a threat was made to one of their high schools overnight on a social media chat group. Police investigated and arrested a 15-year-old boy before school started that day.

He was charged with uttering threats and released on a promise to appear at court on November 15, 2019.

The first incident happened on Sunday, Oct. 6, just after 10 p.m. when the Catholic board received a post on their twitter forum from a suspect who threatened an unspecified school.

The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm and was released on a promise to appear. He is scheduled for court on Friday, Nov. 8.

Hamilton police have said this was unrelated to a fatal stabbing that happened outside Sir Winston Churchill school on Monday afternoon.

Police take these threats extremely seriously and investigate each threat to ensure schools remain safe places for students and staff, they said in a release.

The consequences for making a threat may lead to arrest and criminal charges, as well as suspension or expulsion from school.

Police are asking families to talk with their children about the seriousness of making violent threats.