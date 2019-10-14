Analysis: Whitby a key riding in determining national election outcome

It may come as a surprise to local voters, but Whitby is considered one of the crucial ridings for success among many national media watchers.

Want examples?

CBC says Whitby is one of the 60 ridings (among 338 across the country) where the election will be won or lost. And CBC is spending time in the local riding.

Citytv picks Whitby as one of the 10 ridings (among 30 in the GTA/905) to watch in the Greater Toronto Area.

And Maclean’s says that this federal election will be won or lost in the GTA’s 30 ridings.

CPAC, the national Cable Public Affairs Channel, dropped in to Whitby recently to interview this reporter about the riding. CPAC has identified Whitby as one of 50 ridings to watch across Canada.

So, why the focus on Whitby?

According to CPAC reporter Laura Di Battista, Whitby is important because “the independent candidate (Celina Caesar-Chavannes, elected as a Liberal in 2015 but who left the party to sit as an independent earlier this year), dropping out of the race and leaving it open for the other five candidates. It makes (Whitby) a little unique because it is wide open.”

It could well be that the riding, formerly Whitby-Oshawa, has been a bellwether riding all the way back to the 2004 federal election when Judi Longfield won for the Liberals, who formed a minority government under Paul Martin that year.

From 2006, through the 2008 and 2011 elections, powerful federal Conservative minister and local lawyer Jim Flaherty was the riding’s rep serving in several portfolios in Stephen Harper-led governments, most notably as finance minister.