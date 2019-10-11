Dundas-Greensville Hill remains closed while temporary fix in works

According to City of Hamilton traffic counts from 2017, more than 9,000 vehicles total travelled up and the hill on an average day. Much of that traffic is now detoured to Sydenham Street and up Sydenham Road to Harvest Road or Highway 5.

Some Greensville-area residents have commented favourably on the decline in traffic in the community, but also negatively about the longer drive into the neighbourhood.

Mark Ferguson of the McMaster Institute for Transportation and Logistics said the closure is obviously quite inconvenient for those in close proximity to the affected area.

Despite that section of road being part of the city’s Truck Route Network for vehicles over 3.5 tonne, Ferguson isn’t aware of the Dundas-Greensville Hill being a major conduit for movement of goods.

“But I am sure there are some negative impacts in terms of additional travel times, fuel expenditures and extra emissions,” Ferguson said.

He doesn’t think freight rates will be affected because there are viable alternatives for moving goods in the vicinity without major detours.

“Highway 6 and Highway 52 are likely preferred options in any case for many movements connecting to Highway 403,” Ferguson said. “Clearly, the longer the closure persists the worse it will be.”

But in terms of economic impacts, he said this closure will be considerably milder than the 2014 incident when the Burlington Skyway was closed for several days in one direction due to damage caused by a dump truck.

Hamilton Police spokesperson Jackie Penman said officers had been monitoring traffic in the area of King Street West and Sydenham Street.

“There is an increase in traffic volume, but not significant enough to cause concern,” Penman said. “Police have also patrolled the area up Sydenham (Road) and have not observed a marked increase in speeding.”

She said officers are well aware of the closure and that they must choose alternate routes if they need to travel between Dundas and Flamborough.

The two areas are separate beats with individual patrol officers assigned to each beat.

Deputy Fire Chief John Verbeek said firefighters have also made plans to address impacts on responses that would have normally used the Dundas-Greensville Hill.

“As soon as we were made aware of this closure, we amended our response protocols in this area, taking into account the street closure so that we now have apparatus responding from different directions to ensure we maintain the required service levels,” Verbeek said.

The public and Catholic school boards did not respond by deadline to questions on how the road closure might be affecting school bus trips. Hamilton Paramedic Service also did not respond by deadline to questions on how ambulance service is affected by the closure.

Of all the businesses potentially affected by the road closure, Dundas Golf and Curling Club may see the most impact.

Access is still maintained to the facility, because the collapse is south of the Woodley Lane entrance and traffic is permitted from the top if the hill to access the club — but there is a lengthy detour to reach the club.

“At this time it’s an inconvenience,” said general manager Hendrick van der Geld. “We’re hoping for a short term solution or a long-term strategy. If you curl or golf with us, you have to drive a bit further.”

With files from Kevin Werner



