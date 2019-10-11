Hamilton boots mortgage plan for surplus school land

The city won’t take up the Hamilton public school board’s offer to let it buy a portion of Ancaster High School’s soccer fields and other potential surplus properties in instalments rather pay the full price up front.

But it will consider other possible ways to acquire the properties, including for affordable housing that may attract federal or provincial funding.

Members of a city-board liaison committee agreed to drop the instalment payment proposal, floated by former board chair Todd White last year, after hearing it presents too many logistical challenges.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger called the offer “a noble idea” that tries to balance the board’s requirement to sell surplus lands for fair market value, community expectations they stay in public hands, and the city’s ability to buy them.

“It’s not a simple issue, unfortunately, complicated by provincial regulations in terms of what the school board is required to do and whether or not there are civic needs for some or all of these properties,” he said.

A joint staff report examined two options for implementing White’s suggestion. The first had the city pay the board a set amount each year — $4 million was used for analysis purposes — and draw on the funds as needed.

In the second, the board would effectively issue a mortgage to the city and charge interest on payments.

City real estate manager Raymond Kessler said the mortgage option is no real benefit to the city because it can borrow money just as cheaply as the board, while the second presents several challenges.

These include how much interest the board pays the city on banked payments, the impact on the city’s annual budgeting process, and recent provincial legislation that may limit the ability to levy parkland fees on new development to pay for the properties.

“From the city’s perspective, you’re also faced with the scenario of how you contribute tax dollars towards property you arguably don’t own yet, which is an issue with the Municipal Act,” Kessler said.