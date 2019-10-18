Q-and-A: Flamborough-Glanbrook candidates share plans to support agriculture sector

A Green government will also adopt animal welfare legislation to prevent inhumane treatment of farm animals.

Finally, we will provide fiscal incentives to other levels of government to preserve farmlands under their jurisdictions.

The Liberal government made key investments in the agricultural industry over the past four years and will continue to do so.

I live in rural Flamborough and understand and appreciate the importance of our farmers. One of my family’s favourite things to do on Saturday mornings is go to the Waterdown market to by fresh local food. If elected, I will advocate for the needs of local farmers, as farms feed cities. I also enjoy going to the farm crawls on a regular basis.

Over the next four years, a Liberal government will expand support for farmers facing major environmental and business risks; streamline services and boost investments to help Canada’s food producers and processors succeed and grow; make sure that farmers in supply-managed sectors get the help they need to succeed; and help our natural resources producers succeed and grow.

Farming is significant to our local and national economy. Agribusiness contributes over $1 billion to the Hamilton economy annually — much of it centred in Flamborough and Glanbrook.

Unfortunately for local farmers, this spring was tough because of the wet weather. Planting of corn and soybeans was delayed. That’s why we must continue to support our farmers through the federal investment in joint federal-provincial programs under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership. Over the years, I have been proud to advocate for support under Growing Forward 2.

A Conservative government will prioritize important infrastructure so that farmers can get their goods to market, knock down provincial trade barriers to expand the domestic market, and focus on expanding trade agreements to open international markets for Canadian agricultural products. However, this must be done in close consultations with groups like the Hamilton-Wentworth Federation of Agriculture, who I’ve met with regularly over the years.

Our farmers are over-taxed and over-regulated. A People’s Party of Canada government would lower taxes and remove needless burdens, to allow our agriculture and food industries to flourish.

Our party will remove the gas tax. This is an unfair tax to an industry that relies on equipment and machinery to run. Also, we would lower the tax rate our farming businesses pay, down to 10 per cent. These savings will allow the industry to raise wages and invest in productivity improvements.

We will do away with supply management, in an effort to create a free, open and fair system for dairy, egg and poultry. This would also open the market to international trade. Removing interprovincial barriers on trade will make available new markets in our own country.

Under the PPC plan, farmers will have more money to grow their businesses and more markets to deliver their goods.



