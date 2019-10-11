Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative incumbent David Sweet bats away attempts at comparisons to Doug Ford's party

He said former Hamilton Mayor Bob Morrow said the Conservatives and Sweet managed to “bring more funding” to Hamilton than former Liberal MPs John Munro and Sheila Copps.

“That’s the kind of things that Flamborough-Glanbrook can expect from me,” he said.

But Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing, a lawyer in Hamilton, said Sweet painted too nice of a picture of the Conservative years. She said Harper left in 2015 with “the largest deficit” Canada has seen in years. The Conservatives did run a string of six-straight deficits between 2008-09 and 2013-14 totaling $157.8 billion. It was a comment that Sweet chuckled over considering over the last four years Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have added to the deficit he said. The Liberals are planning to operate a $57 billion deficit over four years, after running deficits of a total of $78 billion since 2015.

Cillis continued to hammer at Sweet’s record, saying for the last four years Sweet did not sponsor any bills or hold the Liberal government account during the SNC Lavalin scandal. (Sweet did sponsor the private member’s bill C-479 to amend the Corrections and Conditional Release Act in 2014.)

“What have you done? Flamborough-Glanbrook residents did not elect you to sit on committees,” said Cillis. “They elected you to represent them.”

Sweet said the Conservatives did as much as they could to hold the Liberals to account during the various scandals, including the SNC-Lavalin affair.

“We used every tool in the toolbox,” he said.

Stebbing defended Trudeau’s government’s commitment to women after five female MPs left the Liberal caucus after contentious disagreements with Trudeau. Stebbing said Trudeau apologized over the SNC Lavalin scandal. In addition, the Liberals established a gender parity for his cabinet, making the status of women agency a full ministry, with Trudeau appointing the first female house speaker, and they focused on gender inequality.

“Our government has been more feminist than any other (government),” she said.

Cillis questioned the priorities of Trudeau’s “feminist” government when more women are seeking shelters because of abuse, and poverty.

“They cannot afford housing costs, they can’t afford medication or child care,” she said.

Stebbing who is challenging Sweet for the second time after finishing a close second in the 2015 election, said under the Liberals Flamborough-Glanbrook residents have benefited from its Canada child benefit program, funding for Hamilton’s water and wastewater infrastructure and public transit. Stebbing said the Liberals have also banned single-use plastics and have adopted a net zero emissions target by 2050?

Cillis attacked Stebbing and the Liberals for delaying action on the environment until prior to the election.

“You had four years to ban single-use plastics,” she said. “The NDP has been saying this for years.

Green Party candidate Janet Errygers, who has tweeted that the “single biggest way” to reduce a person’s impact on the environment is to stop using dairy and meat, defended her statement even though agribusiness is over a $1 billion industry in Hamilton.

She added that growing hay and corn for cows doesn’t make sense.

“I don’t think that is a sustainable use for our agriculture,” she said.

Sweet also defended his party’s lack of a direct climate action plan. He said the party’s strategy “A Real Plan to Protect Our Environment” focuses on research and innovation in technology and the “ability to export that technology.

“The issue is a global issue to reduce emissions around the world,” he said, pointing out Canada’s emissions is about 1.8 per cent of the world’s emissions.

The debate, which can be seen on Cable 14 and the Hamilton Spectator’s websites, also featured People’s Party of Canada David Tilden.