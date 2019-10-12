Leaders all on the hustings this long weekend

OTTAWA — After a frenetic Friday following the final debate of the federal election campaign, the party leaders are taking the Saturday of the holiday weekend a little easier.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is making a morning announcement in Burnaby, B.C., possibly the most heavily campaigned-on place in the country since the election call in September.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau was in the Vancouver suburbs yesterday but is spending most of today flying back east, for a rally in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is firing up volunteers and doing some "mainstreeting" in swing ridings in and around Toronto.