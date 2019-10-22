Waterdown's Jitterbug Café undergoes tasty transformation

After two months under new ownership, the Jitterbug Café is growing new wings and expanding its presence in the community.

“It’s fun,” said new owner Lori Grundy. “I’m really enjoying it, loving all the people.”

Grundy explained she wanted something of her own, to be a part of a community and to see her business grow.

“When I was working in Burlington, I kind of lost touch with that over the last three years,” she said of her former role working as a manager at an eatery.

Running the café has also given the owner a new-found joy.

“I love it, I’m always happy — even if something goes wrong, it’s OK, it’s going to get better.”

With the hand-off comes a new vision for the Main Street North café. The menu has received a bit of a change with newly crafted recipes and updates to old favourites.

The restaurant has taken a leap in an effort to bring in new clientele with new events and activities.

“We’re going to have oral readings (coming) in November and December, we’re going to have a craft beer night, so I’m trying to introduce new activities that reach out to all different people,” said Grundy.

In addition to the updates to its menu, the addition of UberEats services and expanded events calendar, Jitterbug will also be going through a metamorphosis with a new look while keeping its down-to earth vibe.