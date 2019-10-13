Off the beaten path: Seven places to escape the hustle and bustle in Hamilton

From Webster Falls to Gage Park, Hamilton has its fair share of grassy patches and natural areas to escape concrete and asphalt.

But for those who seek solitude with their flora and fauna, there is one major issue with some of the more familiar city hot spots: too many people.

Here are seven nearby places where the human population is likely to be low or, at the very least, easily avoidable:

McCormack Trail: While many adventurous folk are drawn to the array of waterfalls along the escarpment, a solo hiker might seek solitude away from the camera-friendly falls. McCormack Trail is in a patch of conservation land in Dundas between Governors Road and the north escarpment. Access the trail on Governors, a few hundred metres west of the Pirie Drive HSR stop.