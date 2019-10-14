OPP warns about phone scammers claiming to be police

Ontario Provincial Police are warning people to "hang up the phone" if someone calls claiming to be a police officer and asks for personal information.

The warning comes after police responded to a call for a fraud complaint Oct. 10 in Norfolk County. The call came from a homeowner who said someone claiming to be an officer had called , asking for personal information, according to a news release.

"The person indicated that the resident was being investigated by police and required the last four numbers of their social insurance number, along with their email and home address," the release says.

The victim got suspicious when the caller asked for banking information and called police.