ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL: Where the Flamborough-Glanbrook candidates are this week (Oct. 14-20)

Event date and time: Monday, Oct. 14 from 1 until 8 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbook Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing knocks on doors in Upper Stoney Creek.

Location and Venue: Upper Stoney Creek

Event date and time: Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 1 until 8 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative incumbent David Sweet is knocking on doors and talking to voters in Binbrook.

Location and Venue: Binbrook

Event date and time: Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 1 until 7 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook federal NDP candidate Allison Cillis campaigns in Binbrook, Hannon and Upper Stoney Creek.

Location and Venue: Flamborough-Glanbrook riding

Event date and time: Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 3:30 to 8 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing will be knocking on doors in Waterdown from 1 until 4 p.m., before hosting a Meet and Greet event at her campaign office from 5 until 6:30 p.m.

Location and Venue: 254 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Jennifer Stebbing's Campaign Office)

Event date and time: Wednesday, Oct. 16

Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative incumbent David Sweet will be knocking on doors and talking to voters in Upper Stoney Creek and Hannon.

Location and Venue: Upper Stoney Creek

Event date and time: Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 1 until 7 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook federal NDP candidate Allison Cillis campaigns in Mount Hope.

Location and Venue: Mount Hope

Event date and time: Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Flamborough-glanbrook federal ndp candidate allison cillis attends the CUPE 5167 candidate meet and greet event.

Location and Venue: 818 King St. East, Hamilton, ON, (Union Hall)

Event date and time: Wednesday, Oct, 16 from 6 until 7:30 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbook Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing knocks on doors in Hamilton Mountain. Supporters are welcome to join in the community canvass.

Location and Venue: Hamilton Mountain

Event date and time: Thursday, Oct. 17 from 1 until 8 p.m.

As part of his effort to reach all parts of the riding during the federal election campaign, Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative incumbent David Sweet will be knocking on doors and talking to voters in communities throughout West Flamborough.

Location and Venue: West Flamborough

Event date and time: Thursday, Oct. 17 from 1 until 4 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook NDP candidate Allison Cillis campaigns in Waterdown.

Location and Venue: Waterdown

Event date and time: Thursday, Oct. 17 from 3:30 to 8 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative incumbent David Sweet is knocking on doors and talking to voters in Binbrook.

Location and Venue: Binbrook

Event date and time: Thursday, Oct. 17 from 5 until 7 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative incumbent David Sweet will be knocking on doors and talking to voters in Waterdown.

Location and Venue: Waterdown

Event date and time: Friday, Oct. 18 from 1 until 7 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing will be attending Juma Prayers at the Mountain Mosque at 1:30 p.m. before knocking on doors in Upper Stoney Creek from 3 until 7 p.m.

Location and Venue: Upper Stoney Creek

Event date: Friday, Oct. 18

Flamborough-Glanbook Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing knocks on doors in Upper Stoney Creek. Supporters are welcome to join in the community canvass.

Location and Venue: Upper Stoney Creek

Event date and time: Friday, Oct. 18 from 3 until 7 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook NDP candidate Allison Cillis is campaigning in Upper Stoney Creek.

Location and Venue: Upper Stoney Creek

Event date and time: Friday, Oct. 18 from 3:30 until 8 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook NDP candidate Allison Cillis is campaigning throughout the riding.

Location and Venue: Flamborough-Glanbrook riding

Event date and time: Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative incumbent David Sweet will be knocking on doors and talking to voters in Upper Stoney Creek.

Location and Venue: Upper Stoney Creek

Event date and time: Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbook Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing knocks on doors in Hannon. Supporters are welcome to join in the community canvass. Call the campaign office for more information.

Location and Venue: Hannon

Event date and time: Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook candidate Allison Cillis will be attending the Spooktacular Stroll event in Binbrook, where guests can enjoy food fun and plenty of scares.

Location and Venue: 2600 Regional Rd #56, Glanbrook (Binbrook Fairgrounds) E

Event date and time: Saturday, Oct. 19 from 4 until 6 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbook Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing knocks on doors throughout the riding, including Hamilton Mountain, Waterdown and Upper Stoney Creek. Supporters are welcome to join in the community canvass.

Location and Venue: Flamborough-Glanbrook riding

Event date and time: Sunday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook NDP candidate Allison Cillis is campaigning throughout the riding.

Location and Venue: Flamborough-Glanbrook riding

Event date and time: Sunday, Oct. 20 from noon until 7 p.m.