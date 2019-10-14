Facts about the Winnipeg South Centre

Main challengers: Conservative Joyce Bateman, a former member of Parliament and chartered accountant; New Democrat Elizabeth Shearer, an organizer with the Canadian Federation of Students; the Green Party's James Beddome, a lawyer and leader of the Manitoba Green Party.

Election history: Carr, a former provincial politician, won the seat in 2015. It was held by Bateman for one term before that. Liberals Anita Neville and Lloyd Axworthy each held it for multiple terms.

Fun fact: The riding is home to Confusion Corner, an intersection of five streets — some of which are at odd angles — that can baffle visiting motorists.

By The Canadian Press