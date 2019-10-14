Photos: Excitement at Rockton World’s Fair

The 167th Rockton World's Fair took place this Thanksgiving weekend. Crowds came out in droves to ride the midway, check out livestock and agriculture, take in the demolition derby and compete for prizes.
Hosted by the Rockton Agricultural Society, demonstrations were held all weekend, including: 4-H projects, sheep shearing and contests.
The weather on Sunday was perfect for the fair with temperatures reaching 16 C.
