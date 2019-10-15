Update: Frost advisory issued for Hamilton area

A chill has fallen over southwestern Ontario.

A frost advisory from Environment Canada remains in effect for Hamilton and the region as of 8 a.m. this morning.

Southwestern Ontario temperatures dropped to "near the freezing mark" overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Notably, the weather agency says, Oct. 15 is the "final day of the frost forecasting season."

For gardeners and food growers who haven't protected their frost-sensitive plants for the fall and winter season yet, this is a good time.

The agency says "cover up plants, especially in frost-prone areas."

In Hamilton, the early morning temperatures hovered around a cool 1 C. However, a sunny and comfortable day is forecast for Tuesday, with a high of 15 C.

The overnight temperatures Tuesday are expected to fall slightly, to 12 C, as rain enters the picture in the evening, interrupting the sunny start to the week.

A forecast of cloudy and potentially rainy weather is expected to stick around mid-week, with daytime high temperatures of 12 C through to Friday.

Expect showers overnight Tuesday and during the day Wednesday. For Wednesday night and Thursday, the forecast is for a chance of showers.