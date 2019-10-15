Trudeau, Scheer barnstorm in close seats

OTTAWA — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is barnstorming New Brunwick and Nova Scotia today, while his Conservative rival Andrew Scheer does the same in Quebec.

The difference is that Trudeau is spending his time in ridings the Liberal party is hoping to keep in the federal election on Oct. 21, and Scheer is hitting areas the Conservatives are hoping to pick up.

Trudeau's Liberals won all the seats in Atlantic Canada in 2015, so any campaigning he does there is defensive.

He's in Fredericton and Riverview, N.B., before moving on to Cumberland-Colchester, Masstown, New Glasgow and Halifax, N.S., where he'll end the day with a rally.