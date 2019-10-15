Man arrested in connection with rash of catalytic converter thefts

Hamilton police have arrested a 36-year-old man in relation to a rash of thefts of catalytic converters, part of a vehicle's exhaust system.
Police warned about a spike in thefts, particularly from SUV-type vehicles. As of early October there had been 61 reported thefts in the Hamilton area since May.
The converters are being stolen for high-value metal that is sold in scrap yards, police said.
A 36-year-old Hamilton man, of no fixed address, was arrested Oct. 10 in relation to the thefts.
He's charged with mischief under $5,000 and fail to comply with probation.
The investigation is ongoing and police expect to lay further charges.
To decrease your chance of being targeted, police advise drivers to park in well-lit areas that are not isolated. When possible, park in areas that have video surveillance.
Any theft victims who have not come forward are asked to contact the Hamilton Police BEAR (break, enter, auto theft and robbery) unit Det. Const. Greg Blunsdon at 905-540-3819, gblunsdon@hamiltonpolice.on.ca or Det. Sgt. Andrea Torrie at 905-546-8937.
Hamilton police have arrested a 36-year-old man in relation to a rash of thefts of catalytic converters, part of a vehicle's exhaust system.
Police warned about a spike in thefts, particularly from SUV-type vehicles. As of early October there had been 61 reported thefts in the Hamilton area since May.
The converters are being stolen for high-value metal that is sold in scrap yards, police said.
A 36-year-old Hamilton man, of no fixed address, was arrested Oct. 10 in relation to the thefts.
He's charged with mischief under $5,000 and fail to comply with probation.
The investigation is ongoing and police expect to lay further charges.
To decrease your chance of being targeted, police advise drivers to park in well-lit areas that are not isolated. When possible, park in areas that have video surveillance.
Any theft victims who have not come forward are asked to contact the Hamilton Police BEAR (break, enter, auto theft and robbery) unit Det. Const. Greg Blunsdon at 905-540-3819, gblunsdon@hamiltonpolice.on.ca or Det. Sgt. Andrea Torrie at 905-546-8937.
Hamilton police have arrested a 36-year-old man in relation to a rash of thefts of catalytic converters, part of a vehicle's exhaust system.
Police warned about a spike in thefts, particularly from SUV-type vehicles. As of early October there had been 61 reported thefts in the Hamilton area since May.
The converters are being stolen for high-value metal that is sold in scrap yards, police said.
A 36-year-old Hamilton man, of no fixed address, was arrested Oct. 10 in relation to the thefts.
He's charged with mischief under $5,000 and fail to comply with probation.
The investigation is ongoing and police expect to lay further charges.
To decrease your chance of being targeted, police advise drivers to park in well-lit areas that are not isolated. When possible, park in areas that have video surveillance.
Any theft victims who have not come forward are asked to contact the Hamilton Police BEAR (break, enter, auto theft and robbery) unit Det. Const. Greg Blunsdon at 905-540-3819, gblunsdon@hamiltonpolice.on.ca or Det. Sgt. Andrea Torrie at 905-546-8937.