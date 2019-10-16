Voters weigh in on Flamborough-Glanbrook debate

Brown, who is not a member of any political party, formerly lived in the Niagara West Riding and moved to Flamborough last year.

Although the debate did not touch on veterans' issues, Brown said he would like to see an operational stress injury (OSI) clinic for mental health in the Hamilton area for military first responders. An OSI clinic provides assessment, treatment, prevention and support to serving Canadian Armed Forces members, veterans and RCMP members and former members.

“Right now, veterans in this country are getting treated like dirt,” he said. “There’s nothing in Hamilton.”

Brown said he has to fight daily with Veterans Affairs Canada, so when NDP candidate Allison Cillis said the party would cut the number of cases per caseworker to 25, from 40, he was pleased.

He said he was disappointed by Sweet and Stebbing in relation to Veterans Affairs.

“The only one who actually did something to answer my questions was Cillis,” he said.

Jim Leamen, who lives in Waterdown, is the managing director of the Flamborough Food Bank.

Leamen, who is not a member of any political party, said he is focused on social issues. Among his chief concerns are solving addiction problems through a national strategy, and environmental concerns.

As well, Leamen said he would like to see more federal investment into housing at the provincial level, to help solve affordability issues.

With those issues in mind, Leamen said he didn’t see evidence that the Liberals or Conservatives would do a great deal in those areas.

“I think the Liberals would do more than the Conservatives,” he said. “I think the Conservatives are just interested (in) balanced budgets and more tax breaks.”

He said the Green party and the NDP put together decent platforms for his issues, but he wasn’t impressed with the PPC candidate.

“I thought the debate itself was really good,” Leamen said. “I thought everyone was pretty prepared with the local issues.

“I thought they all spoke well, and I was glad to see there was quite a few people there.”