Busy Thanksgiving weekend causes traffic headache around Spencer Gorge

The Hamilton Conservation Authority is reviewing practices after a busy Thanksgiving long weekend around Spencer Gorge with many cars parking illegally.

"We're certainly reviewing the Thanksgiving experience with staff ... and meeting with city of Hamilton officials and ward councillor," said Gord Costie, director of conservation areas services.

The challenge for the conservation authority continues to be getting the message through that on weekends and holiday Mondays there is no parking around Spencer Gorge. Visitors are asked to park at Christie Lake Conservation Area, where there is free shuttle service with admission to Webster Falls, Tew Falls and Dundas Peak.

Costie, who was at the conservation area over the weekend, said he saw lots of open spots at the shuttle parking.

Over the weekend, residents in the area complained of hundreds of cars parked on or near Harvest Road. On Monday, Costie said he saw a particular issue with cars parked on Brock Road.

Both police and bylaw officers were in the area. In April, the city increased the fine for illegal parking near Spencer Gorge to $250.

"I saw both police and bylaw out there, actively enforcing no parking and stopping," Costie said.

However, Costie also pointed out that he witnessed side-of-the-road parking all over during the weekend, including at the Rockton Fair, apple orchards and other conservation areas.

The City of Hamilton had parking enforcement officers out all weekend with a focus on the special enforcement area around waterfalls, said Brian Hollingsworth, director of transportation planning and parking.

This included two officers on Saturday and Sunday, and three on Monday. A total of 487 tickets were issued over the weekend, many around waterfalls, he said.