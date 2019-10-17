No mystery fill wanted: Hamilton bans dumping of out-of-town construction soil

Hamilton has banned trucks from dumping out-of-town soil within city limits amid reports of a last-minute rush by GTA developers to off-load mystery fill on local farmland.

Council held a special meeting late Wednesday night just to fast-track a bylaw amendment that prohibits local dumping of any fill excavated outside the city. The new rule is effective immediately.

The rare emergency vote was necessary, argued Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark, because residents are reporting an "exponential increase" in the number of trucks dumping on local farmland.

"We're talking about hundreds of trucks," Clark said. "If we wait, we're basically lighting a neon sign that says 'bring your fill to Hamilton before we change the rules.'"