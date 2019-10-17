Andrew Scheer poses for selfies, warns against coalition government in Ancaster

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer spoke to a crowd of more than 300 supporters at The Egg & I in Ancaster Wednesday as part of a campaign swing through Ontario and Quebec ahead of Monday's federal election. He promised tax cuts to the lowest income bracket and to do away with the carbon tax, and warned against a Liberal-NDP coalition. He also posed for selfies after his short speech and signed hats handed out ahead of the event that read "Scheer 2019" on the back.