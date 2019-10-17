Blanchet calls Canada timid on Catalonia

MONTREAL — Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says there is no good reason exiled Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont hasn't been able to enter Canada.

Blanchet reacted to news today that Puigdemont's Quebec lawyer wrote to the federal government this week, giving it until Friday to render a decision on the exiled leader's request to visit Canada.

The former Catalan president, who fled Spain in 2017 to avoid prosecution after his regional government held an unauthorized referendum on independence, has been trying for months to get a permit to visit Canada.

Puigdemont's renewed request to visit Quebec independence activists comes as violence has erupted in Spain over a court decision this week to convict 12 former Catalan politicians and activists for their roles in the 2017 secession movement.