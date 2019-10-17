Where do the parties stand on major issues?

Canadians will be heading to the polls on Oct. 21 and after a heated election campaign, some may still be wondering what each party is actually promising to do for voters should they form our next government.
You can get up to speed by reading our platform primer, which breaks down how each of the four main parties plans to tackle all of the major issues.
Canadians will be heading to the polls on Oct. 21 and after a heated election campaign, some may still be wondering what each party is actually promising to do for voters should they form our next government.
You can get up to speed by reading our platform primer, which breaks down how each of the four main parties plans to tackle all of the major issues.
Canadians will be heading to the polls on Oct. 21 and after a heated election campaign, some may still be wondering what each party is actually promising to do for voters should they form our next government.
You can get up to speed by reading our platform primer, which breaks down how each of the four main parties plans to tackle all of the major issues.