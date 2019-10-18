Health care has been the elephant in the room on the federal election campaign trail

At the same time opioids are putting an increasing strain on health resources, hospitals are at the breaking point with overcrowding.

An aging population, inadequate community care and difficulty accessing primary care has created what is known as hallway medicine. When all of the beds funded by the province are full, hospitals have to open up beds on their own tab — sometimes in unconventional spaces like hallways, closets, family rooms and sun rooms.

The problem is so acute that Hamilton Health Sciences has had more patients than beds — also known as occupancy over 100 per cent — since August 2016.

"I don't think any federal government would want to say, 'I will do something to ease the overcrowding in hospitals,'" said Grignon. "Federal leaders are much too happy to say provinces should do their job and put their house in order."

The overcrowding could have sparked a discussion about the Canada Health Transfer to the provinces, as well as nationwide strategies as the population ages.

"It's now we should be preparing for the baby boomers turning 80 because it's not that far away," said Sweetman. "There's a lot of infrastructure we need and they're not talking about that."

The only health issue that has got any attention during the campaign is a national pharmacare plan, which is in the platforms of the Liberals, NDP and the Green party.

"I think this is the first time that pharmacare and, to a lesser extent, dental care has been so prominent," said Katherine Boothe, associate professor of political science who researches pharmacare. "The public discourse is different this time."

She believes the change is partly due to the growing number of Canadians with no drug benefits.

"Increasingly people do not have coverage through their employer especially as the nature of work changes for many people," said Boothe. "Employers are also finding it increasingly difficult to offer generous benefits."

She says the growing consensus from academics, health-care providers and businesses about the need for a pharmacare program is affecting the political agenda. But so far not enough to make it front and centre in this federal election.

"There is strong support for a universal plan. It's an idea that is well-accepted, but it's very low on the priority list," said Grignon. "It's not something that can motivate or change the voting decision of an elector."

Pharmacare also provides the most benefit to lower-income voters who are less likely to go to the ballot box, said Sweetman.

"I think they are all a little bit worried that pharmacare could be a big sinkhole of money," said Sweetman. "I think they are worried if they offer Canadians a small program, Canadians are going to demand a large program. A large program has some potential serious cost implications."

At the end of the day, Sweetman says it comes down to health issues being unlikely to sway voters this election.

"I just don't think it's a wedge issue," he said. "There's not a lot of space between the parties so it's not worth them talking about it."

Health Election Promises

The opioid crisis

The NDP and the Green party have promised to declare a national health emergency, decriminalize addiction and expand access to treatment.

The Liberal party says it will also expand access to treatment and make drug treatment court the default for first-time, non-violent offenders charged with simple possession.

The Conservatives will invest in treatment and recovery centres and educate Canadians on the harms of drugs.

The People's Party of Canada doesn't mention the opioid crisis in its platform.

Hallway Medicine

The Liberals are committing an additional $6 billion to health care over four years to make sure every Canadian has access to a family doctor, set national standards on access to mental health and increase availability of home care and palliative care.

The NDP would add $10 billion to expand the health-care system including mental health, dental, eye, hearing and fertility. In addition, the NDP wants to tackle wait lists, access to primary care, gaps in health human resources and national standards for home care and long-term care.

The Conservative party will expand access to medical imaging, increase the health transfer, develop a national autism strategy and invest in palliative care.

The Green party would base health transfers on demographics and needs, expand rehabilitation services, reduce wait times, increase access to safe abortions and gender-affirming health services, establish a national mental health strategy and remove some barriers to blood donation.

The People's Party of Canada will replace the Canada Health Transfer with a different funding source and make the provinces fully responsible for health care.

Pharmacare

The Liberals, NDP and Green party have all committed to some form of a national pharmacare program.

Neither the Conservative Party nor the People's Party of Canada will institute pharmacare. The Conservatives plan to increase access to medication for patients with rare diseases.

Source: The party platforms of the Liberals, NDP, Conservatives, Green party and People's Party of Canada.

