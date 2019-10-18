Scheer seeks guarantee on SNC documents

Scheer's campaign is making increasingly aggressive plays for power, on Friday trying to scare voters away from backing his main rivals by tossing out an unproven claim that the Liberals and NDP would raise the GST.

He's been raising concerns about a hypothetical Liberal-NDP coalition for days, arguing such a thing is possible if no party wins a majority of seats in Monday's vote. On Friday it became almost his only message.

Neither the Liberals nor the NDP have said they are intent on forming a coalition, but that hasn't stopped Scheer from accusing them of plotting what he alleges amounts to an overthrow of a legitimate Conservative government.

"Justin Trudeau has made it clear he will pay any price to stay in power — and he will use your money to pay for it," Scheer said.

"A coalition of the (Liberals and NDP) would run a deficit of $40 billion next year alone. To pay for even half of these never-ending deficits, the Trudeau-NDP coalition would have to raise the GST from five per cent to 7.5 per cent, or cut completely the Canada social transfer to the provinces."

Neither the Liberals nor the NDP have ever talked about raising the GST or eliminating transfer payments, and the Liberal campaign was quick to stress a Liberal government would not.

The Conservative leader has made other claims about the Liberals' plans, including introducing a steep tax on profits from the sale of a principal residence and decriminalizing all hard drugs — neither of which is on the table.

Scheer defended the home-tax attack by insisting it was floated as a possibility by Adam Vaughan, a Liberal candidate seeking re-election in Toronto, when the party was soliciting policy ideas back in 2018, although it was never adopted and has been explicitly disavowed by the party.

"It's not misinformation at all," Scheer insisted. "We know that the Liberals are contemplating these types of things."

Scheer began his campaign day Friday in Fredericton, aiming to take back seats in Atlantic Canada, where the Liberals won every riding four years ago.

Though the Conservatives' main opponent in the riding is a Liberal, the Greens are also putting up a formidable challenge.

Scheer was quick to dismiss their platform as well.

"We can see that if those policies are adopted too it will be even costlier to Canadians."

Later Friday, Scheer headed back to Quebec and into the riding of the man who once challenged him for the leadership of the Conservative party: Maxime Bernier.

Bernier founded and leads the People's Party of Canada now, but the Conservatives have been saying for weeks they expect him to lose his seat to their candidate.

Scheer was asked whether the visit to Beauce was meant as a political farewell of sorts to his old party-mate.

"I'll be there to support a great candidate," he said.

"As for a future for (Bernier's) party, that's not for me to decide."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.

By The Canadian Press