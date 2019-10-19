What you need to know about voting in Flamborough-Glanbrook

THE ISSUES

A number of issues affect voters in Flamborough-Glanbrook — and beyond. As part of our comprehensive coverage of the election campaign, we invited each of the riding candidates to weigh in on a number of issues as part of a weekly q-and-a series. Questions focused on affordable housing, child care and agriculture.

The candidates also took part in local debates and all candidates' meetings, including one hosted by the Review in partnership with the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce.

While the candidates fielded questions on a variety of topics at the Oct. 8 debate, they also spoke at length about their infrastructure priorities in the riding.

The candidates also fielded questions at an all candidates' meeting hosted by the Hamilton Spectator in partnership with Cable 14. You can read a recap of the event here.

Throughout the campaign, we've been speaking with local voters to gain a better understanding of the issues that matter most to them. As part of our coverage, we made those voters the story. And we made sure to get their reaction after they had the opportunity to hear from local candidates. Here's what they had to say.

Now, on the topic of voting, you might be wondering: where do I vote, when do I vote and what do I need to vote.

