Tories, Liberals in tight race in crucial Milton riding

In appealing to voters, Raitt highlighted her record in the community, pointing the arts centre and velodrome built during her tenure.

"All the things that Milton families relied upon in the last 11 years, I've been able to deliver for them and I can deliver for them again," she said. "So there's a certainty, and there's a trustworthiness that I'm not going to embarrass them, I'm a known quantity."

Van Koeverden, meanwhile, painted himself as a progressive voice for the community.

"For a long time...this community and our riding has had a conservative Ottawa voice in Milton and what we want, and what my neighbours need, is Milton's voice in Ottawa," he said.

"I'm not doing this because I think I have all the solutions to people's problems. ... I'm doing this because I think there's good ideas on the left, good ideas on the right, and if we all work together, then team Canada's going to win."

Some local issues, such as public transit and controversial proposals for the Campbellville quarry and a CN rail hub, have been front and centre during the Milton campaign, both said. But national and provincial matters have nonetheless bled into the race.

On a recent morning, as van Koeverden shook hands with commuters at the Milton GO Transit station, one asked him about Ontario's now-defunct cap-and-trade program, which was scrapped by the provincial Progressive Conservatives last year.

In an another conversation, he warned of "Ford-style cuts" under a Conservative government, echoing Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's strategy of linking Premier Doug Ford, whose popularity has sunk recently, and federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

Van Koeverden, a champion kayaker, quit his job last fall to seek the Liberal nomination. And though he recently bought a home in Milton, he stressed he has a long history with the region.

"When I knock on doors, I meet people that I went to summer camp with...I meet people that I went to (St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary School) with... and I meet a lot of people that I went to McMaster with just 10 years ago," he said in an interview this week. "So I feel pretty at home here in Milton."

He said it's those personal connections, rather than his Olympic fame, that he's counting on in winning over voters.

Though the race has attracted significant attention, some in Milton said they were still struggling to commit to a candidate.

Jacob Sawatsky, 21, said it's difficult to decide whether to prioritize local issues, such as transit, or national ones when voting. "It always turns into a game-time decision. I like to think I know who I'm going to vote for but I could honestly switch at any moment," he said.

Others said they wrestled with the decision before taking part in advance polls. Fatima Khalid, 19, said her family and friends all voted Liberal but she chose the NDP due to the party's health-care promises.

Local issues didn't factor into her decision, because she goes to school outside of the community and will likely move away to work afterwards, she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was originally published on Oct. 19, 2019.

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press